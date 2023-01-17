Chart-Topper Doe Releases A Third Spanish Single And Celebrates Grammy Nominations

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Nashville, TN (January 15, 2023) – DOE is releasing her third Spanish single, “So Good (Cuán Bueno)” feat. Lilly Goodman. DOE teamed up with Dominican Christian singer Lilly Goodman to create a Spanish rendition of her chart-topping song, “So Good,” blending her and Lilly’s voices on “So Good (Cuán Bueno)” with soul, high energy and inspiration.

DOE’s previous Spanish language singles include, “When I Pray (Mi Oración)” feat. artist Blanca and “En Ti Yo Esperaré (What I’m Waiting For)” feat. TWICE.

DOE’s acclaimed 11-track album Clarity was released in February 2022, by Jonathan McReynolds’ Life Room Label in partnership with RCA Inspiration. Clarity has continued achieving great success heading into 2023. Fresh off her headlining “A Night of Clarity” Tour, DOE performed to packed audiences touring five cities during the December holiday season at City Winery, with Semaje as her tour opening act, and she was joined by special guest appearances from Jonathan McReynolds in Washington DC and Israel Houghton in New York. Her album garnered a total of three GRAMMY® nominations for this year’s show, including their highest honor for Gospel, a nomination for Best Gospel Album. Two songs featured from Clarity that hit #1 on the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart round out her GRAMMY® nominations, with “So Good” nominated for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song, and “When I Pray,” nominated for Best Gospel Performance/Song.

DOE has received a total of 6 career GRAMMY® nominations, an American Music Award nomination and won multiple DOVE Awards throughout her career. Catch DOE at the 65th Annual GRAMMY® Awards on Sunday, February 5th.

