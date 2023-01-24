We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Baltimore Safe Haven
Business Description: “Providing opportunities for a higher quality of life for transgender, lesbian, gay, bisexual and queer people living in survival mode in Baltimore.”
Business Website: https://www.baltimoresafehaven.org/
Quality Coverage Hospitality Staffing Company
Business Description: “”Where customer experience is our top priority.”
Business Website: https://www.qchospitalityservice.com/
OneAccord Health
Business Description: “Assisting families with advanced care plans and end of life affairs.”
Business Website: https://www.oneaccordhealth.com/
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [1-24-23] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com