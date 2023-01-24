Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Although Tuesday started off as a cold one, it is the calm before the madness.

Enjoy the sunshine because a rain and snow wintry mix is headed toward the region.

According to local weather reports, snow is expected to arrive in far Western Maryland in the early morning hours before 7 a.m.

The Greater Baltimore region can anticipate a quick period of snow before it changes over to wintry mix and rain.

Baltimore City won’t see much accumulation but light accumulations are more likely as you head North and West.

However, winds will be a significant issue late Wednesday night into Thursday with westerly gusts between 35 to 45 mph.

RELATED: Winter Weather Guide: Tips For Staying Safe And Warm This Winter Season

RELATED: Blizzard Of The Century: Photos From Buffalo’s Massive Winter Storm Are Unreal

Stay with us for the latest and for any school closings or delays!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The post Winter Weather Mix Expected Wednesday For Greater Baltimore Region appeared first on 92 Q.

Winter Weather Mix Expected Wednesday For Greater Baltimore Region was originally published on 92q.com