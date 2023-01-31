CLOSE
We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Bmore! Fitness Group for Women
Business Description: “Bmore! Group Fitness for Women is Catonsville’s Women’s-Only Group Fitness Classes for any woman at any fitness level! – Be Fit, Be Brave, Be Strong – Bmore!”
Business Website: bmorefitness.org
Harp Vision
Business Description: “You can’t pour from an empty cup.”
Business Website: https://harp-vision.com/
Agrestal Beauty
Business Description: “Love your body, Love yourself.”
Business Website: http://www.agrestalbeauty.com
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [1-31-23] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com