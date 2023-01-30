Fill Up and Go Up with Positive Information | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Fill Up and Go Up with Positive Information”

I was recently honored to receive the Joseph R. Biden presidential Lifetime Achievement Award and on top of that I was asked to be one of the people to speak at the ceremony. I shared a few points in my speech that I believe can be a blessing to you. I shared that there will be times in life when things look dim, but you must make a point to fill yourself up with the pure, the powerful and the positive, and do so on a daily basis, inspiration and motivation and information so you can keep moving forward.

Because when you do that, you will soon come to the realization that your best truly is still ahead and you must stay positive and keep moving forward in order to experience aal the amazing things that are possible for you. In my speech, I share the story of the gentleman who inspired me when I was at a low point. He inspired me to believe that my best was still yet to come.

Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.

