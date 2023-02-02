HomeLocal

Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area

Bojangles Famous Chicken n Biscuits in Muhlenberg Township . Photo by Lauren A. Little 9/27/2018

Source: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty

 

Here’s some great news for all the foodies: Bojangles will be opening five new locations in the Baltimore area!

According to reports, Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations over the next five years in the region.

Currently, there are five Maryland locations closer to the D.C. region in Hillcrest Heights, New Carrollton, Upper Marlboro, Landover and Oxon Hill.

At this time it’s unclear where the new locations will be.

The post Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.

