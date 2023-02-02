In A Golden State: Stephen Curry & Curry Brand Release Special ‘Black History Month’ Shoe

Once again, Stephen Curry is having another stellar season. Click inside to find out how the reigning NBA Finals MVP is paying homage to another Black legend that came before him.

This season, the Golden State Warriors guard has given fans memorable moments on the court and has did it in style. The NBA’s all-time 3 point leader has worn a mix of new and retro models from his legendary signature line. With the release of the ‘Curry Flow 10’ in October of last year, Curry became only the ninth athlete in history to have ten signature shoes.

This week (February 2), Stephen Curry and Curry Brand released a special edition of the fan-favorite Curry 1 Retro in honor of Black History Month. The sneaker takes inspiration from the true story of Lewis Latimer, the Black inventor who improved Thomas Edison’s light bulb in 1881. The design honors Latimer and other Black trailblazers everywhere who have played an important role in shaping history.

Curry was originally drawn to Latimer because of his own interest in technology. After reading about Latimer, Steph gave the Curry Brand design and innovation team the opportunist to take the concept and run with it. The Black History Month colorway features subtle nods to Latimer’s work bringing light to all, including a light bulb on the tongue pull tab and reflective upper and also a dotted design resembling circuit boards.

Devoted fans of the nine time All-Star might remember that this colorway was originally released as a PE (player exclusive) in 2015 and later in an Asia0exclusive release in 2021. This is the first time the color way will make its global debut.

The Black History Month Curry 1 Retro is available now on currybrand.com. Fans can also check out Curry Brand’s latest release, the Curry Flow 10, in Iron Sharpens Iron, Sour Patch Kids, Treasure Island, Northern Lights, More Magic and ‘Curry’fornia.

Shout out to Stephen Curry for honoring the pioneers that came before him. Also, special shout out to Lewis Latimer for his contribution to the world we currently live in.

In A Golden State: Stephen Curry & Curry Brand Release Special ‘Black History Month’ Shoe was originally published on globalgrind.com