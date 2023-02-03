Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The grandmother of a nine-year-old boy has been indicted by a Baltimore grand jury after her grandson used her weapon to shoot and kill a 15-year-old girl last summer.

Nykayla Stawder was killed on Aug. 6 on Linnard Street. Witnesses said the boy was playing with the gun before it accidentally fired and struck Stawder in the head.

Want gospel news at your fingertips?

According to reports, the gun was registered to April Gaskins who was an armed security guard. Police were unable to arrest the child due to Maryland law prohibiting charges against children that young.

Gaskins is facing a count of reckless endangerment and two counts of failure to secure a firearm with an unsupervised minor.

“This indictment sends a strong message that we will hold accountable those who do not practice responsible gun ownership and secure their firearms. We must reinforce safe and secure firearm storage to ensure that these firearms do not end up in the hands of our young people or those wanting to use firearms to perpetuate violence in our city,” said Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison. “Unsecure firearms correlate directly to firearms used to commit violent crimes, endangering the community. Secure gun storage is a simple, common sense step that we can all take to prevent these tragedies from happening.”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS..

The post Baltimore Grandmother Charged After 9-Year-Old Used Her Gun To Kill 15-Year-Old Girl appeared first on 92 Q.

Baltimore Grandmother Charged After 9-Year-Old Used Her Gun To Kill 15-Year-Old Girl was originally published on 92q.com