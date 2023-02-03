Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Rickey Smiley has announced funeral plans for his son Brandon, who passed away last week at 32. On Friday, February 3rd, from 1 pm – 6pm CST a plublic viewing will take place.

On Sunday, February 4th starting at 12 noon (CST), a “Standing Ovation” for Brandon Smiley will be held at the Faith Chapel Church in Birmingham, Alabama. The service will be officiated by Pastor T.N. Miller from First Baptist Kingston Church. It will be followed by a burial at the Forest Hill Cemetery.

For those who are unable to attend, you will be able to watch the service right here on TheRickeySmileyMorningShow.com.

Watch a “Standing Ovation” for Brandon Smiley Starting On Saturday, Feb. 4th at 12 pm CST/1 pm EST BELOW

Rickey Smiley Reveals Details Of “Standing Ovation” For His Late Son, Brandon was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com