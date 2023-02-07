Praise Featured Video CLOSE

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

B Free Dance and Cheer Academy

Business Description: “B Free Majorette Dance and Cheer now enrolling! Where every athlete is seen, heard, and valued while building precise technique.”

Business Website: https://vcard-maker.com/brittany-brown

WhollyGloss

Business Description: “Angelic Beauty.”

Business Website: https://whollygloss.com

Quoia Angel Scrubs

Business Description: “Serving Baltimore Healoth Care Professionals & Students With Medical Uniforms & Gifts, for Men and Women. 10% Off Nursing Students and Veterans with Proper ID.”

Business Website: www.quoiaangelscrubs.com

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [2-7-23] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com