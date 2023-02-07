James Grear & Company Talks New Single ‘I Wanna Say Thank You’ Featuring Maurette Brown Clark

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

James Grear made his long-await return to the scene with his new single “I Just Wanna Say Thank You.” The singer/songwriter and founder of James Grear and Company stopped by the Get Up! Church to premiere the new single which features Maurette Brown Clark. Grear spoke about working with Clark, saying “It was amazing. I’ve been a friend and a fan of Maurette for many, many years back in the Richard Smallwood days and I had wanted to work with her for a very long time. We talked about this probably about 12 years ago and of course, it just wasn’t time, I thought it was, it wasn’t. And I sent her three songs, hoping that she would pick that one. She really encouraged me.”

Grear also spoke about a word she spoke over him, saying “I was about to settle for something and she said James in this season, I don’t think God is calling you to settle, she said, “I think that you continue until you get what you want because it’s going to be your next blessing.”

Fun Fact: Did you know that both Grear and Erica Campbell appeared on the animated movie “Prince Of Eygpt” soundtrack?

Grear spoke to Erica about a long break to release his first single in 13 years. What inspired Grear to get the group back together and release new music? Grear explains, saying

Well, the group, we were always together, we will never apart, we were still rehearsing. We’ve been together so long, we’re actually family. My best friend of 38 years who we moved here from Gary together when we were just young and had no children and that kind of thing. So we’ve always been tight that we were still doing things here and there, but we came down to recording, we just wanna doing that.

We were trying to be on the road promoting and I had so many things going on. I was getting calls to come off the road. Come home and take care of the emergencies of the single dad. And I knew that I need to be home with my kids. Their lives have been really, really rough. They were hitting some rough spots. To leave my first, calling my first responsibility was to be home and be with my children, God being God and being faithful, he opened the door. The kids are grown and gone and God blessed me to be back in this space that I am.

James Grear & Company Talks New Single ‘I Wanna Say Thank You’ Featuring Maurette Brown Clark was originally published on getuperica.com