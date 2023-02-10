Tim Bowman, Jr. and Faith City Music Kicked off Black History Month with A Tribute to The Winans

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

During the pandemic, Tim Bowman Jr., and Faith City Music kept us captivated by their weekly music presentations. For Black history month they would give tribute to a gospel artist that has shaped the sound of Kingdom music. These video presentations became so ground breaking Rev. Teddy R. Reeves, a curator at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture has placed their videos in the museum!

This month Faith City Music give tribute to the legendary Winans! Check out the video:

About Tim Bowman Jr. and Faith City Music:

TRIBL Records, in partnership with Faith City Music, celebrate the release of the new album, WELCOME TO FAITH CITY, from GRAMMY, Dove, and Stellar Award nominated artist Tim Bowman, Jr & Faith City Music. Bowman & Faith City Music seek to deconstruct and redefine the concept of worship with their new album, WELCOME TO FAITH CITY, available now.

WELCOME TO FAITH CITY is an introduction to Faith City Music’s world. The project is the first album since Listen premiered at #1 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Album Chart in 2016. Welcome to Faith City features life-changing collaborations with anointed worship leaders, including M.K. NGENGE, LE’ANDRIA JOHNSON, SARA MIA, KIERRA SHEARD KELLY, MALCOLM BROWN, EDEN WILLIAMS, MARANDA CURTIS, PJAY EDMUND DERRICK MILLARD, AND BRI BABINEAUX.

Faith City Music is a division of the music department at Spirit of Faith Christian Center, Under the leadership of Apostle Mike and Dr. Dee Dee Freeman.

WELCOME TO FAITH CITY Tracklist

Welcome to Faith City with Pastor Mike Freeman Enough (feat. Mumen Ngenge) Jesus (feat. Le’Andrea Johnson) Highest Place (feat. Sara Mia) Holy (feat. Kierra Sheard Kelly) Love is a Miracle (feat. Sara Mia, Malcolm Brown & Eden Williams) Here All the Time (feat. Maranda Curtis) Savior (feat. Pjay Edmund) Maranda’s Chant Jehovah (feat. Derrick Millard & Maranda Curtis) Love the Way You Love Me (feat. Bri Babineaux & M.K. Ngenge) Surrounded Best Life Now (feat. Kim Burrell) Nobody But God (feat. Kierra Sheard Kelly & 1k Phew) Great is Thy Faithfulness (feat. Erick Roberts and Sonya Brown)

Download and stream there new project, Welcome To Faith City Music.

Tim Bowman, Jr. and Faith City Music Kicked off Black History Month with A Tribute to The Winans was originally published on praisedc.com