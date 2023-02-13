CeCe Winans Is Number One On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of February 18, 2023)

I am an anointed woman of God, wife, mommy, Evangelist, Radio Executive, Entrepreneur and fun loving person!

CeCe Winans rolls up her fourth No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay Chart, as “Goodness of God” tops the tally dated Feb. 18. “Goodness of God” was written by Ed Cash, Ben Fielding, Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson and Jenn Johnson.

“Creating and sharing music that encourages people to not give up and believe for the impossible is what keeps me going,” Winans tells Billboard. “‘Goodness of God’ is a song people identify with because of their personal experience with Him. Regardless of what’s going on around us, He continues to be good.”

Detroit native Winans earns her third Gospel Airplay leader in a row. It follows “Believe for It,” which dominated for two frames starting in January 2022, and “Never Lost,” which led for a week in May 2021.

Notably, as barriers weaken among numerous genres, Winans is one of a growing number of artists, alongside the likes of Elevation Worship, Maverick City Music and Tauren Wells, that are actively being promoted to both contemporary Christian and gospel radio.

Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart

Week of February 18, 2023

1. Goodness of God CeCe Winans

2. New Tye Tribbett

3. Lord, I Hear You Lucinda Moore

4. Call on the Name Marcus Jordan

5. I Still Have You Smokie Norful

6. Here Comes The Joy Deitrick Haddon

7. Your World Jonathan McReynolds

8. Finished Tamela Mann

9. Impossible Pastor Mike Jr.

10. I Believe Fred Jerkins f/Bishop Paul S. Morton

11. Better Benediction P.J. Morton

12. Walk On Water Lena Byrd Miles

13. The Moment Tasha Cobbs Leonard

14. God Did It Again (Tell Somebody) Branden Anderson

15. Miracles Kierra Sheard Kelly f/Pastor Mike Jr.

16. Jesus Tim Bowman, Jr. and Faith City Music

17. Daily Bread Otis Kemp

18. I Will Rejoice Isabel Davis

19. Feel Alright (Blessed) Erica Campbell

20. Tent Revival Travis Green f/Forward City and D’Nar

