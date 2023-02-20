Smokie Norful’s President’ Day Message [Listen]

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Galatians 6:9 says And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.

It’s President’s Day and so you are resting on a well-deserved day off. While you are relaxing, Pastor Smokie Norful gives the Get Up! Church a President’s Day word. Take a listen.

Check this out. The only reason that people start getting weary, you think about it is because you’re doing well. If you weren’t doing well, the enemy would leave you alone. You wouldn’t have the problems, the pain, the anxiety, the struggles, the strain, the strife, and all the tests and trials and the headaches and the heartaches. You wouldn’t even be bothered with that. You would think that you were in bliss. It would be a deadly state, but it would be blissful. That enemy, however, has to disrupt your peace. He has to take it, steal your comfort your joy, and make sure that you’re uncomfortable and uneasy.

But just know that that uneasiness is really pushing you closer and further toward the prize of the high calling, which is Christ himself. So be not weary in your well-doing. Encourage yourself. You cannot allow the enemy to be the only voice you hear. Encourage yourself and know that in due season, yes, your life goes through seasons. There’s a winter season, where there’s pain and there’s drought. There’s a summer, there’s a fall, but there’s another season. Summer, winter, spring, fall, and due season. You are coming up on due season if you can faint not. Keep your head up. Keep going. Keep praying. Keep praising. Keep celebrating. Encourage yourself. And brace yourself and get ready, because the days ahead of you are better than the days behind you. Be not weary. And well, doing due season is around the corner. That’s your word for today.

