The Roots Picnic is returning to Philadelphia and Mary Mary will be among the large list of performers to grace the big stage. Erica and Tina Campbell will perform with famed bass player and award-winning Music Director Adam Blackstone and rising singer/actress Coco Jones.

The Roots Picnic was founded in 2007 at Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia by Hip-Hop band, The Roots and co-founder Shawn Gee. After two years as a virtual-only event due to COVID-19, it returned as a two-day event last year. For the 15th anniversary, it expands with a comedy concert with Dave Chappelle at Wells Fargo Center on June 2nd and the festival takes place at Mann at Fairmount Park on June 3rd-4th.

Mary Mary To Perform At The Roots Picnic was originally published on getuperica.com