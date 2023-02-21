Melvin Crispell, III Debuts “Alright,” Talks Upcoming Live Album

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Today we welcome Grammy, Dove, and Stellar-nominated singer Melvin Crispell III back to the GetUp! church. The Season 9 winner of BET’s Sunday Best singing competition, Crispell debuts his new single “Alright” from his upcoming Live album.

When describing what the song means to him and who he is becoming, Crispell says, “It is a message of hope to everyone out there because I know what it’s like to be in a hopeless situation, just to feel like, you know you don’t really know what’s next or where you’re headed. But it’s simply a message to say everything will be alright. Keep trusting in Jesus and he has the plan for our lives. I have to look to him for everything that we need, so I just really wanna encourage people. This really looks to where I’m headed. New sounds, new music. Just really discovering who I am as an artist and as a minister, so I’m super excited for you all to hear it.“

Crispell talks about his new live album, recorded at Spring Creek Church in Dallas, Texas, and the experience. Crispell says “Yes, yes, my first live album, super excited. You know, there are so many things that go into, you know, putting on a live recording. And so, it was a lot of hard work, but it’s, you know, it’s the amazing feeling to have done it with such an amazing group of people really. You know who helped capture my heart and really, you know the message that I wanted to relate to people. The world. So, I’m really grateful just to be able to be here. Doing what I’m doing for Jesus, you know that. It means everything to me. So, I’m super excited about this next season for me, you know, because it’s something new and it’s exciting.”

