A new museum celebrating Black women and their rich history is opening in Dallas. In March, The Black Girl Magic Museum will open at the city’s Southwest Center Mall. The exciting exhibit will honor and commemorate the extraordinary contributions that Black women have made in history both past and present.
“Black women have so much impact, so much history and culture,” Founder and Creator of Black Girl Magic Museum, Dominique Hamilton told CBS News. “I wanted to be the change I wanted to see, so my goal was to dismantle the negative stereotypes that society had when it comes to Black women and girls.”
Luckily, fans won’t have to wait long for the exhibit’s launch. The Black Girl Magic Museum will open the first weekend in March.
The museum will feature the stories of some hidden Black historical figures
Loula Williams and her husband John Williams were bustling entrepreneurs who rose to prominence during the booming business era of Black Wall Street in the 20s. The famous entrepreneurs built and operated an auto repair garage, a confection shop, and a rooming house. They also built the famous Williams Dreamland Theatre in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Madam C.J. Walker revolutionized the hair care space for Black women in the 1800s. The historical titan founded the Madam C.J. Walker Manufacturing Company, which produced a range of hair care and beauty products for Black women.
But there’s so much more in store for Black history buffs.
The buzzing experience will also feature mental health exercises for attendees.
When planning a location for the exhibit, Hamilton said she wanted to choose a space where young Black girls could “reimagine all of the things that are possible.” The Southwest Center Mall perfectly aligned with her vision.
Learn more about the experience here.
The post The Black Girl Magic Museum In Dallas Will Honor Black Women Who Made History appeared first on NewsOne.
