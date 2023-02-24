Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands made history, becoming the first collegiate band to win a Grammy Award. TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands’ gospel album “The Urban Hymnal” took home the Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album and they were a part of J. Ivy’s spoken word album “The Poet Who Sat By The Door” which won for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.
TSU calls it a “reimagining” of the classic “Going Up Yonder.”
So “Going, Going” is definitely a reimagining of “Going Up Yonder.” It’s one where you know, we were fortunate enough to get the blessing to even you know be able to do that and it’s one of those songs that we felt was needed. It is definitely a beautiful song. Kierra Shead Kelly blessed us. Sir the Baptist and AA did their thing. It was just a beautiful song.
LISTEN BELOW
The assistant band director Larry Jenkins, Jr and the Trumpet section leader Dylan Wilson join the GetUp! Church to talk about their history-making achievement and to play their single “Going Going” featuring ChurchPpl, Dubba-AA, Sir The Baptist, and Kierra Sheard Kelly.
LISTEN BELOW
TSU’s Aristocrat of Band Leaders Talk Making History [Listen] was originally published on getuperica.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Praise 106.1 Has A Special Invitation For You…
-
Ricky Dillard, Erica Campbell, and Tye Tribbett Among Nominees For 2023 Grammy Awards
-
Famous Members Of Iota Phi Theta
-
3 Things To Remember During This Season Of Lent
-
‘Bring Your Own Bag’ Bill Signed into Law in Baltimore County