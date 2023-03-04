InspireHER Awards: Nominate A Woman You Know Is Making A Difference In Our Community!

Online Editor and Digital Creator For Radio One.

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Radio One Baltimore is celebrating Women’s History Month by highlighting local and global women who go beyond as community champions.

The 2023 InspireHER Virtual Award Ceremony hosted my 92Q’s Persia Nicole and Magic 95.9’s Steph Lova will air on March 26 at 7 p.m.

We’re celebrating the women of Baltimore who are making a difference in various fields.

Below you will find a list of awards we’re giving out and their descriptions:

Entrepreneurship: Entrepreneurship is creating a business while building and scaling it to generate a profit.

Health/Medicine: Women who work in the medicinal field including doctors, nurses, EMS, health administrators, etc.

Community: This woman is the glue of our community. She promotes social, political, economic or environmental reform with the desire to make changes in our society.

Hospitality: Women who work in the hospitality industry.

Political: Women who work in politics or hold a political position.

Education: Women who are educators including teachers, coaches, managers, professors, etc.

Nominate yourself or a woman you know using the form below:

Three women will be selected to receive notoriety at the virtual award ceremony. Winners will also receive The VIP Experience with the Ladies of Radio One Baltimore.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Baltimore, MD, metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The 92Q Magic 95.9 & Praise 106.1 and ANYONERIDES.COM InspireHER Awards Sweepstakes ends on March 19, 2023. Subject to Official Rules.

Click Here For The 2023 Inspire Her Official Contest Rules