Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire Announce ‘Sing A Song All Night Long’ Tour With Baltimore Stop

Earth, Wind & Fire and Lionel Richie are coming to Baltimore this summer!

Richie’s “Sing A Song All Night Long” arena tour will stop at the newly renovated CFG Bank Arena on Aug.19.

Tickets go on presale to Citi cardmembers on Tuesday at 10 a.m., and the general sale is will start on Monday, March 13 at 10 a.m. at TicketMaster.

Below are the dates

Fri Aug 04 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sat Aug 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tue Aug 08 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Wed Aug 09 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Fri Aug 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Aug 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Aug 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Fri Aug 18 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat Aug 19 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Tue Aug 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena

Sat Aug 26 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Tue Aug 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Sep 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sat Sep 02 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Tue Sep 05 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Sep 08 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Sep 11 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Tue Sep 12 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri Sep 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

For more information on tickets, click here.

