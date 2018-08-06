Nominate Your First Lady To Be Honored At The 2nd Annual First Ladies Tea!

Do you have a fabulous First Lady at your church who’s always going above and beyond for the congregation? Someone who puts the church and their community first, always helping those in need? If this sounds like someone that you know, then you need to nominate them for a chance to be honored at the 2nd Annual First Ladies Tea Luncheon! Fill out the form below to make your nomination.

You have until September 3rd to enter! Then, all of Baltimore will have a chance to vote for their favorite First Lady. The 10 nominees that get the most votes will be honored at this year’s First Ladies Tea & Luncheon on Saturday, October 20th at Martin’s West. It’s going to be an amazing afternoon of food, fun and inspiration as we honor the fabulous First Ladies of Baltimore!

Contest Rules