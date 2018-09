Join Praise 106.1 as we celebrate these wonderful FIRST LADIES who are leaders in our community at our 2nd Annual First Ladies Tea & Luncheon at Martin’s West (6817 Dogwood Road in Baltimore) on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 1 p.m.

Click HERE

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @praisebaltimore

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!