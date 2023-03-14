We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Natalia Me-gan Beauty
Business Description: “Let us enhance your beauty.”
Business Website: https://www.nataliambeauty.com/
Total Harmony Enterprises
Business Description: “Guiding the way to wholeness- mind, body, and spirit.”
Business Website: http://totalharmonyenterprises.com/
Hood Adjacent Tees
Business Description: “Hood Adjacent Tees, we are more than a Tee shirt company, WE ARE A MOVEMENT!”
Business Website: https://hoodish.org/
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [3-14-23] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
Kirk Franklin Says We Need To Bring Back "Real Names" For Children
-
Peacock Releases Trailer For Youth Choir Comedy Film "Praise This" Starring Chloe Bailey, Jekalyn Carr and More
-
Baltimore Sergeant Arrested After Pulling Out Gun Following Dispute Over Restaurant Bill
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
James Fortune Gets Remarried! [PHOTOS]
-
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [3-7-23]