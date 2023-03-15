The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office announced that they will provide rideshare credits to Marylanders on Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18 in an effort to reduce drunk driving this St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
There will be a limited number of rideshare credits will be available to claim and once the limit has been reached, only those who claimed a rideshare code will be able to redeem the code from 4 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday, and from 4 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday.
Additionally, a new code will be posted at 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
“The decision to drive impaired could result in a preventable tragedy, causing injury or death for yourself, friends, loved ones or others on the road,” said Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer, who serves as Governor Wes Moore’s Highway Safety Representative in a news release. “If your plans included drinking, make a plan to designate a sober driver or call a rideshare to ensure everyone arrives home safely.”
For more information, click here.
The post Maryland To Offer Lyft Credits This St. Patrick’s Day Weekend appeared first on 92 Q.
