CeCe Winans rolls up her fourth No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay Chart, as “Goodness of God” tops the tally dated Feb. 18. “Goodness of God” was written by Ed Cash, Ben Fielding, Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson and Jenn Johnson.

“Creating and sharing music that encourages people to not give up and believe for the impossible is what keeps me going,” Winans tells Billboard. “‘Goodness of God’ is a song people identify with because of their personal experience with Him. Regardless of what’s going on around us, He continues to be good.”

Detroit native Winans earns her third Gospel Airplay leader in a row. It follows “Believe for It,” which dominated for two frames starting in January 2022, and “Never Lost,” which led for a week in May 2021. Notably, as barriers weaken among numerous genres, Winans is one of a growing number of artists, alongside the likes of Elevation Worship, Maverick City Music and Tauren Wells, that are actively being promoted to both contemporary Christian and gospel radio. Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart Week of March 18, 2023 1. Goodness of God CeCe Winans 2. Finished Tamela Mann 3. I Still Have You Smokie Norful 4. Here Comes The Joy Deitrick Haddon 5. Impossible Pastor Mike Jr. 6. I Believe Fred Jerkins f/Bishop Paul S. Morton 7. Better Benediction P.J. Morton 8. Walk On Water Lena Byrd Miles 9. New Tye Tribbett 10. The Moment Tasha Cobbs Leonard 11. God Did It Again (Tell Somebody) Branden Anderson 12. Jesus Tim Bowman, Jr. and Faith City Music 13. Miracles Kierra Sheard Kelly f/Pastor Mike Jr. 14. Tent Revival Travis Green f/Forward City and D’Nar 15. Feel Alright (Blessed) Erica Campbell 16. Daily Bread Otis Kemp 17. I Will Rejoice Isabel Davis 18. Revival Jules Judah f/Leek Spence, Tasha Page Lockhart, Sarah Jakes 19. Anything But Fail The Group Fire 20. Always Peace Brian Courtney Wilson

CeCe Winans Regains The Number One Position On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of March 18, 2023) was originally published on praisedc.com