CeCe Winans rolls up her fourth No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay Chart, as “Goodness of God” tops the tally dated Feb. 18. “Goodness of God” was written by Ed Cash, Ben Fielding, Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson and Jenn Johnson.
“Creating and sharing music that encourages people to not give up and believe for the impossible is what keeps me going,” Winans tells Billboard. “‘Goodness of God’ is a song people identify with because of their personal experience with Him. Regardless of what’s going on around us, He continues to be good.”
CeCe Winans Regains The Number One Position On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of March 18, 2023) was originally published on praisedc.com
