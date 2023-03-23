One Killed, Five Injured, Including Teens, In West Baltimore Shooting

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore Police are investigating after a man was killed and five others were injured in an overnight shooting in West Baltimore.

According to police, some of the victims were teenagers.

Just after midnight, police responded to the 2800 block of Edmondson Ave for a shot spotter alert. On the scene, they found a 15-year-old boy, a 24-year-old man, a 21-year-old man, an 18-year-old man, a 22-year-old man, and another unidentified man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead on the scene. The remaining victims were rushed to area hospitals.

Police said the 24-year-old man is in critical condition. The other victims are currently listed in stable condition.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

No further information was immediately available.

