WATCH: Celebrate Women In The Community With Our 2023 Inspire Her Virtual Award Ceremony

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Radio One Baltimore is celebrating Women’s History Month by honoring and recognizing women in our community!

⁣⁣

Join us for our 2023 InspireHER virtual award ceremony as we honor dynamic women in our community!

⁣⁣

Hosted by 92Q’s Persia Nicole & Magic 95.9’s Steph Lova featuring our special guests, LaTocha, Coco Jones, Shontel Greene, Cookie Colbert, Lady Brion, and Chrissy Thornton!

Sponsored by anyonerides.com where zero down delivers!

WATCH THE 2023 INSPIRE HER AWARD SHOW LIVE BELOW:

CHECK OUT THE 2021 AND 2022 INSPIRE HER AWARD SHOWS BELOW:

2022:

2021: