WATCH: Celebrate Women In The Community With Our 2023 Inspire Her Virtual Award Ceremony

WATCH THE 2023 INSPIRE HER AWARD SHOW LIVE BELOW:
CHECK OUT THE 2021 AND 2022 INSPIRE HER AWARD SHOWS BELOW:
2022:
2021:
-
Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn, Pastor Of The Sharon Baptist Church In Baltimore, Has Died
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Kirk Franklin Becomes First Artist To Spend 100 Weeks At Number 1 On Songwriters Chart
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
Baltimore Father Arrested For Allegedly Pulling Gun Basketball Coaches At Elementary School Game
-
Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 95th Annual Oscars
-
LaTocha Scott Shares Why She Decided To Pivot Into Gospel Music & Recent Deal With Motown
-
Erica Campbell Set To Appear in the Lifetime Film ‘Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins’