He’s more than a friend folks, JJ Hairston is family. Backstage at Praise in the Park 2023 JJ spent some time with AV talking music, ministry and more.
RELATED: Our Favorite Moments from Praise in the Park 2023
RELATED: 2022 Our Favorite Moments: Praise In The Park Photo Gallery
JJ Hairston Talks Music, Family, Ministry & More was originally published on praisehouston.com
-
Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn, Pastor Of The Sharon Baptist Church In Baltimore, Has Died
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Kirk Franklin Becomes First Artist To Spend 100 Weeks At Number 1 On Songwriters Chart
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
Baltimore Father Arrested For Allegedly Pulling Gun Basketball Coaches At Elementary School Game
-
Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 95th Annual Oscars
-
LaTocha Scott Shares Why She Decided To Pivot Into Gospel Music & Recent Deal With Motown
-
Erica Campbell Set To Appear in the Lifetime Film ‘Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins’