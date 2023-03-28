March is Women’s History Month and we are celebrating by highlighting the many women who play a major part in stories told in The Bible. Today we are spotlighting the mother of Moses, Jochebed which means “The Lord Is Glory”.
KEY SCRIPTURES:
Exodus 2:1-10
Hebrews 11:23
Join Our Text Club! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007
Jochebed lived in bondage as a slave but her fierce love for her son, coupled with her faith, enabled her to act heroically in the midst of great oppression. That God not only preserved the son she surrendered to him but that he restored her child to her.
Moses mother Jochabed had one thing in mind when hiding her son and leaving him in a basket in the river. Her goal was to preserve his life for one more day, one more hour, one more moment. She could not have known how God planned to work in her life or in the life of her son. Nor did she realize he was putting into place a divine plan to rescue his people from the very oppression she was resisting. God’s ways are beautiful in the extreme. He uses the devoted, intense love of a mother for her child to bring freedom to an entire race. Like Jochebed, our goal should be to hang on, trusting that God has his own purpose at work and that we and our children are part of it.
Women of the Bible: Jochebed was originally published on praisedc.com
-
Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn, Pastor Of The Sharon Baptist Church In Baltimore, Has Died
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Funeral Arrangements Announced For Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
Tributes Pour In For Randall Robinson After Anti-Apartheid Icon And TransAfrica Founder Dies At 81
-
Baltimore Father Arrested For Allegedly Pulling Gun Basketball Coaches At Elementary School Game
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Kirk Franklin Becomes First Artist To Spend 100 Weeks At Number 1 On Songwriters Chart