Women of the Bible: Rizpah

March is Women’s History Month and we are celebrating by highlighting the many women who play a major part in stories told in The Bible. Today we are spotlighting Rizpah which means “A Hot Stone” or “Coal”.

KEY SCRIPTURE:

2 Samuel 21:8-14

Saul’s concubine Rizpah was the mother of Armoni and Mephibosheth. Though she was a woman with few rights and little power, she displayed great courage and loyalty after the death of her sons. Her sons were executed for their father’s crime, their bodies were left to rot on the hillside, despite a law requiring burial by sunset. Rizpah didn’t bury her grief as long as the bodies of her sons remained unburied. She stayed at the scene of her sorrow and didn’t flee. She faced it, drawing close to bloodied bodies she once had cradled in her arms. Her persistent courage gave meaning to her sons’ deaths and helped a nation deal with the sin of its leader. She found joy in that the bodies of her sons were finally given an honorable burial.

Scriptures To Read Around Rizpah’s Story 2 SAMUEL 22:25 – The LORD has rewarded me according to my righteousness, according to my cleanness in his sight. PSALM 37:28 – For the LORD loves the just and will not forsake his faithful ones. LAMENTATIONS 3:21-23 – Yet this I call to mind and therefore I have hope: Because of the LORD’s great love we are not consumed, for his compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness. 2 SAMUEL 21:10 – Rizpah daughter of Aiah took sackcloth and spread it out for herself on a rock. From the beginning of the harvest till the rain poured down from the heavens on the bodies, she did not let the birds of the air touch them by day or the wild animals by night. Let’s continue the conversation. See more of Rizpah’s story by reading 2 Samuel 21:1-14 and answering the questions below… The killings pretty much wiped out Saul’s male descendants. Why would David order such wholesale executions? Rizpah’s vigil probably lasted several months. What do you think she went through during that time? What kept her going? What do you think induced David to gather up these bones and bury them? What hard or risky thing can you imagine yourself doing with the passion and determination of Rizpah? How is God’s love for you like Rizpah’s love for her children? – Rizpah daughter of Aiah took sackcloth and spread it out for herself on a rock. From the beginning of the harvest till the rain poured down from the heavens on the bodies, she did not let the birds of the air touch them by day or the wild animals by night. Source: Women of the Bible by Ann Spangler & Jean E. Syswerda READ MORE: Women of the Bible: Jochebed Women of the Bible: TamarWomen of the Bible: Herodias Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

