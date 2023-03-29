Women of the Bible: Rizpah

March is Women’s History Month and we are celebrating by highlighting the many women who play a major part in stories told in The Bible. Today we are spotlighting Rizpah which means “A Hot Stone” or “Coal”.
KEY SCRIPTURE:
2 Samuel 21:8-14
Saul’s concubine Rizpah was the mother of Armoni and Mephibosheth. Though she was a woman with few rights and little power, she displayed great courage and loyalty after the death of her sons. Her sons were executed for their father’s crime, their bodies were left to rot on the hillside, despite a law requiring burial by sunset. Rizpah didn’t bury her grief as long as the bodies of her sons remained unburied. She stayed at the scene of her sorrow and didn’t flee. She faced it, drawing close to bloodied bodies she once had cradled in her arms. Her persistent courage gave meaning to her sons’ deaths and helped a nation deal with the sin of its leader. She found joy in that the bodies of her sons were finally given an honorable burial.
