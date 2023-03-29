National

Women of the Bible: Rizpah

Published on March 29, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Women of the Bible: Rizpah

Source: CS Emanuel Greene / Radio One Digital

March is Women’s History Month and we are celebrating by highlighting the many women who play a major part in stories told in The Bible. Today we are spotlighting Rizpah which means “A Hot Stone” or “Coal”.

KEY SCRIPTURE:

2 Samuel 21:8-14

Join Our Text Club! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007

Saul’s concubine Rizpah was the mother of Armoni and Mephibosheth. Though she was a woman with few rights and little power, she displayed great courage and loyalty after the death of her sons. Her sons were executed for their father’s crime, their bodies were left to rot on the hillside, despite a law requiring burial by sunset. Rizpah didn’t bury her grief as long as the bodies of her sons remained unburied. She stayed at the scene of her sorrow and didn’t flee. She faced it, drawing close to bloodied bodies she once had cradled in her arms. Her persistent courage gave meaning to her sons’ deaths and helped a nation deal with the sin of its leader. She found joy in that the bodies of her sons were finally given an honorable burial.

Women of the Bible: Rizpah  was originally published on praisedc.com

More from Praise 106.1
Close