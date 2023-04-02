Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Sufficient Grace

There is no greater education in the amazing grace of God than his own words. When the impact of his grace has saved you, these words have a particularly powerful and humbling effect. We have done nothing, yet we have everything. We were dead but now we have life. We didn’t pay with money, flesh, or enslavement. We just believed.

We cannot boast in our salvation, but we can sing praises from the rafters for this amazing gift. Sing long and loud, for grace is the one and only gift we will ever need. And we can share it, without losing an ounce of our portion. It multiplies over and over, as long as we are willing to give it away. We know beyond a shadow of doubt that his grace is sufficient for us. It has been from the moment we first believed!

Scripture:

Ephesians 2:4-5, 8-9 NLT God is so rich in mercy, and he loved us so much, that even though we were dead because of our sins, he gave us life when he raised Christ from the dead. (it is only by God’s grace that you have been saved!)…God saved you by his grace when you believed. And you can’t take credit for this; it is a gift from God. Salvation is not a reward for the good things we have done, so none of us can boast about it.

Prayer:

Thank you, God, for your undeserved gift of grace. I am in awe of you.

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Sufficient Grace (April 2, 2023) was originally published on praisedc.com