Apple & McDonalds Collab To Get You FREE Nuggets

Published on April 5, 2023

Apple Pay payment service

Source: picture alliance / Getty

Apple Pay & McDonalds have recently collaborated! The new Apple promo was emailed to everyone stating: “Order ahead and save. Get a free 6-piece Chicken McNugget® with any minimum $1 purchase in the McDonalds app with Apple Pay, through April 11″.

To claim your free McNuggets you must be at a “participating” McDonalds, you’ll have to select the deal using the mobile app, and you will have to opt-in to the McDonalds rewards program. As of right now, McDonalds is the only restaurant that is being featured in this promo however, Apple partners with DoorDash, Grubhub, & Uber Eats for convenient deliveries.

McDonald's temporarily closed stores ahead of layoffs in United States

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Apple & McDonalds Collab To Get You FREE Nuggets  was originally published on hot1009.com

