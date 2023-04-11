The Best & Worst States For Children’s Health Care In 2023

A child’s health is always essential for future of ones life. Throughout America there are around 95% of children, 0 to 18 years-old that have health insurance to protect them if they do get sick but with the high coverage rates, this opportunity isn’t affordable for all.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!
There are options like Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) that can help low income families find health relief. But those who don’t qualify for government assistance still may struggle, especially with high inflation. In addition to the cost, the quality of the health care system, access to healthy food and fluoridated water are all major factors when it comes to overall health.
Across the nation, each state is different but is yours one of the best or one of the worst when it comes to health care for children? WalletHub has put together a list of where each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia rank. They have ranked each state based on; cost, quality and access to children’s health care.
See where some of our Radio One market’s landed on the list;
#2 Washington, D.C.
Listen To Radio One D.C. Stations Here
#7 Maryland
Listen To Radio One Baltimore Stations Here
#13 Pennsylvania
Listen To Radio One Philly Stations Here
#22 Virginia
Listen To Radio One Richmond Stations Here
#29 Ohio
Listen To Radio One Cleveland Stations Here
Listen To Radio One Cincy Stations Here
Listen To Radio One Columbus Stations Here
#31 Georgia
Listen To Radio One Atlanta Stations Here
#38 North Carolina
Listen To Radio One Raleigh Stations Here
Listen To Radio One Charlotte Stations Here
#47 Indiana
Listen To Radio One Indy Stations Here
#50 Texas
Listen To Radio One Dallas Stations Here
Listen To Radio One Houston Stations Here
source: wallethub.com
See the full list for where each of the 50 states rank here
READ MORE HEALTH NEWS:
- FDA Authorizes Pfizer Booster Shots for Kids 12-15
- Michelle Obama Links With Celebrity Moms For PSA Encouraging Vaccination
- Carol’s Daughter And Mama Glow Foundation Strive To Make Doula Support Accessible
- Death Of Nick Cannon’s 5-Month-Old Son Draws Attention To Black Babies’ High Infant Mortality Rate
- The Homicide Rates Among Pregnant Black Women Will Shock You–Researchers Point To Systemic Racism
- President Biden Says Latest Covid Variant ‘A Cause For Concern, Not Cause For Panic’
- REPORT: Black People Aren’t Getting Enough Sleep And It’s Killing Us
- Olympian Simone Biles Teams Up With Cerebral To Make Mental Health Care Accessible In Underserved Communities
- Losing Weight Didn’t Help Me Heal
- Studies Suggest Eating 1 Hot Dog Takes 35 Minutes Off Of Your Life
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The Best & Worst States For Children’s Health Care In 2023 was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn, Pastor Of The Sharon Baptist Church In Baltimore, Has Died
-
Funeral Arrangements Announced For Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn
-
Here's A List Of Good Friday Church Services Happening In The Baltimore Area
-
10 Songs That Should Be Included In Your Easter Sunday Playlist
-
3 Things To Remember During Holy Week
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors