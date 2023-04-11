The Best & Worst States For Children’s Health Care In 2023

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

A child’s health is always essential for future of ones life. Throughout America there are around 95% of children, 0 to 18 years-old that have health insurance to protect them if they do get sick but with the high coverage rates, this opportunity isn’t affordable for all.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!

There are options like Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) that can help low income families find health relief. But those who don’t qualify for government assistance still may struggle, especially with high inflation. In addition to the cost, the quality of the health care system, access to healthy food and fluoridated water are all major factors when it comes to overall health.

Across the nation, each state is different but is yours one of the best or one of the worst when it comes to health care for children? WalletHub has put together a list of where each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia rank. They have ranked each state based on; cost, quality and access to children’s health care.

See where some of our Radio One market’s landed on the list;

#2 Washington, D.C.

Listen To Radio One D.C. Stations Here

#7 Maryland

Listen To Radio One Baltimore Stations Here

#13 Pennsylvania

Listen To Radio One Philly Stations Here

#22 Virginia

Listen To Radio One Richmond Stations Here

#29 Ohio

Listen To Radio One Cleveland Stations Here

Listen To Radio One Cincy Stations Here

Listen To Radio One Columbus Stations Here

#31 Georgia

Listen To Radio One Atlanta Stations Here

#38 North Carolina

Listen To Radio One Raleigh Stations Here

Listen To Radio One Charlotte Stations Here

#47 Indiana

Listen To Radio One Indy Stations Here

#50 Texas

Listen To Radio One Dallas Stations Here

Listen To Radio One Houston Stations Here

source: wallethub.com

READ MORE HEALTH NEWS:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Best & Worst States For Children’s Health Care In 2023 was originally published on woldcnews.com