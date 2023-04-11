News

FBI Warns Travelers: Don’t Use Public Phone Charging Stations At The Airport

Tech-savvy scammers are fishing for your data, passwords and more

Published on April 11, 2023

Summer will be here before we know it, which means millions of Americans are getting their travel plans together.

But according to a warning from the FBI, it’s better to arrive at your local airport with your phone fully charged along with a backup battery, as tech-savvy thieves are using phone charging stations to hack mobile devices.

“Juice jacking” is a scam that involves putting malware or monitoring software into a public USB port. That gives scammers the ability to steal data off a phone when it plugs in. It could include passwords, addresses, and banking information. Victims could even have their phones locked through the software.

