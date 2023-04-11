Summer will be here before we know it, which means millions of Americans are getting their travel plans together.
RELATED: Woman Who Ran Fake Vaccination Card Scam Charges With 2 Felonies
RELATED: Con Man Used Chance The Rapper’s Name In Digital Scam
But according to a warning from the FBI, it’s better to arrive at your local airport with your phone fully charged along with a backup battery, as tech-savvy thieves are using phone charging stations to hack mobile devices.
“Juice jacking” is a scam that involves putting malware or monitoring software into a public USB port. That gives scammers the ability to steal data off a phone when it plugs in. It could include passwords, addresses, and banking information. Victims could even have their phones locked through the software.
FBI Warns Travelers: Don’t Use Public Phone Charging Stations At The Airport was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn, Pastor Of The Sharon Baptist Church In Baltimore, Has Died
-
Funeral Arrangements Announced For Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn
-
Here's A List Of Good Friday Church Services Happening In The Baltimore Area
-
10 Songs That Should Be Included In Your Easter Sunday Playlist
-
3 Things To Remember During Holy Week
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors