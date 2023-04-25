Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is the “Power of the Plan”
READ BELOW
I’ve been sharing my series with 10 powerful success principles that can help you win. They’re taken from my book “It Only Takes A Minute To Change Your Life,” found on page 51 and people around the world have used these tips to transform their lives.
Today is step #7 the power of a plan. If you fail to plan, you are really planning to fail. Every great building has a blueprint. Every winning team has a game plan, and every great achievement is a result of a plan. The plan can change, it can grow, it can shift, but there needs to be a plan.
You have a plan to get to work every day, don’t you? If there’s a detour, do you give up and go home? No, you simply adjust to the detour. Do the same with your life. Plan your work and work your plan and be flexible and you will be amazed at the result. You can do it, just plan it and make it happen.
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.
Power of the Plan | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Otis Redding III, Guitarist & Son of Iconic Singer, Dies at 59
-
R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
Rhea Walls Of The Walls Group Gives Birth To Baby Boy [PHOTOS]
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
5 Scriptures To Help Renew Your Strength This Week