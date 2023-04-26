Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Sofia Richie’s wedding to Elliot Grainge is the talk of the internet. With her custom Chanel gown and her lavish wedding location, Richie has single-handedly raised the celebrity wedding style bar.

After witnessing Sofia Richie’s wedding photos, any other celebrity weddings that occurred this year are out of our minds. Richie wowed the internet with her star-studded, elaborate wedding, and we can’t get over how phenomenal she looked. From her couture gown to her simplistic accessories, Richie is the new standard for wedding fashion – period.

The Details On Richie’s Chanel Gown

Richie and Grainge’s guests scurried off to the South of France to witness Richie turn her wedding aisle into a runway as she worked a timeless, custom Chanel gown that belongs in a fashion museum. The A-line gown accentuated Richie’s slender silhouette and extended into a long train. The top of the dress featured a halter neckline, and the dress detailing included dainty lace and soft beading.

Richie complimented her luxurious look with a train-length, embellished veil and drop diamond earrings. The fashion designer swept her back in a simple bun and donned a natural beat on her face. In an article with Vogue Weddings, Richie admitted that she had always wanted a princess-style wedding dress but eventually realized that less is more. “I always had this vision of the big princess dress and going big, but as I got older, I realized that I wanted something a bit more simple,” stated the bride.

What do you think about Richie’s fabulous wedding style?

DON’T MISS…

Porsha Williams Shares Photos From Her Nigerian Wedding To Simon Guobadia

I Pieced Three Wedding Dresses Together From Pantora Bridal To Create My Dream Dress

5 Black Wedding Dress Designers Who Make Wedding Dress Dreams Come True

Lionel Richie’s Daughter Sofia Richie Was Timeless In A Chanel Gown At Her Fairytale Wedding To Elliot Grainge was originally published on hellobeautiful.com