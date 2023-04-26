Pastor Mike Jr. Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart Again this Week (Week of April 29, 2023)

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

According to Billboard, Pastor Mike Jr. makes history atop the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart with his fourth straight career-opening No. 1. He achieves a first. As he links the longest career-opening No. 1 streak in the history of the survey, which began in March 2005 with his single “Impossible”.

Pastor Mike Jr. (real name Mike McClure Jr.) previously ruled Gospel Airplay with “Amazing,” for two frames last May; “I Got It,” for four weeks beginning in March 2021; and his first entry, “Big Rock City,” for 10 weeks beginning in February 2020.

McClure, named “artist of the year” at the Stellar Awards the past two years, released the album “Impossible” in February, available now on all digital outlets.

The album features 15 songs, including “Counting My Blessings” and “So Good,” along with the title song.

McClure charted his third consecutive No. 1 song on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart last year with “Amazing,” an inspirational cover version of the Gnarles Barkley song, “Crazy.”

His first hit single, “Big,” was released in 2019 and peaked at No. 1 on the gospel airplay chart on Feb. 22, 2020, spending 10 weeks in the top spot and 48 weeks on the chart.

He followed that up with “I Got It,” released in 2020. It peaked at No. 1 on March 13, 2021, and spent four weeks at the top and 29 weeks on the chart.

Along with his success in music, McClure has continued as senior pastor of Rock City and recently announced that Rock City purchased the former Southeastern Bible College campus .

