According to Billboard, Pastor Mike Jr. makes history atop the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart with his fourth straight career-opening No. 1. He achieves a first. As he links the longest career-opening No. 1 streak in the history of the survey, which began in March 2005 with his single “Impossible”.
Pastor Mike Jr. (real name Mike McClure Jr.) previously ruled Gospel Airplay with “Amazing,” for two frames last May; “I Got It,” for four weeks beginning in March 2021; and his first entry, “Big Rock City,” for 10 weeks beginning in February 2020.
McClure, named “artist of the year” at the Stellar Awards the past two years, released the album “Impossible” in February, available now on all digital outlets.
The album features 15 songs, including “Counting My Blessings” and “So Good,” along with the title song.
He followed that up with “I Got It,” released in 2020. It peaked at No. 1 on March 13, 2021, and spent four weeks at the top and 29 weeks on the chart.
Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart
Week of April 29, 2023
1. Impossible Pastor Mike Jr.
2. Walk On Water Lena Byrd Miles
3. Better Benediction P.J. Morton
4. I Still Have You Smokie Norful
5. The Moment Tasha Cobbs Leonard
6. Nothing Else Matters (Instead of Complaining) Brent Jones
7. Goodness of God CeCe Winans
8. I Believe Fred Jerkins f/Bishop Paul S. Morton
9. I’m In Love Nia Allen
10. Tent Revival Travis Green f/Forward City and D’Nar
13. Jesus Tim Bowman, Jr. and Faith City Music (*greatest gainer this week)
14. I Will Rejoice Isabel Davis
15. Feel Alright (Blessed) Erica Campbell
16. Revival Jules Judah f/Leek Spence, Tasha Page Lockhart, Sarah Jakes
17. Closet Half Mile Home
18. I Wanna Say Thank You James Grear & Company F/Maurette Brown Clark
19. Anything But Fail The Group Fire
20. Always Peace Brian Courtney Wilson
Pastor Mike Jr. Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart Again this Week (Week of April 29, 2023) was originally published on praisedc.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Otis Redding III, Guitarist & Son of Iconic Singer, Dies at 59
-
R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Isaac Wiley, Co-Founder & Drummer of Dazz Band, Dead at 69
-
Rhea Walls Of The Walls Group Gives Birth To Baby Boy [PHOTOS]
-
Simone Biles Responds To Trolls After They Criticize Her Edges In Her Wedding Photos