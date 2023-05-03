Calling all Nick and Disney fans because this one is definitely for you!
This Friday, May 5, Rams Head Live! will be hosting a throwback music celebration for Disney and Nickelodeon lovers.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Party 101 will feature DJ Bennet and another special guest that has yet to be announced.
For ticket information, click here.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS…
MTA To Close All Metro Subway Stations This Weekend For Communication Upgrades
Curbside Dining Will Be Permanent In Baltimore City
Report: Baltimore Ravens & Lamar Jackson Agree To 5-Year, $260M Contract Extension
The post Rams Head Live! To Host Throwback Celebration Of Music From Nickelodeon & Disney appeared first on 92 Q.
Rams Head Live! To Host Throwback Celebration Of Music From Nickelodeon & Disney was originally published on 92q.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Otis Redding III, Guitarist & Son of Iconic Singer, Dies at 59
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Isaac Wiley, Co-Founder & Drummer of Dazz Band, Dead at 69
-
Rhea Walls Of The Walls Group Gives Birth To Baby Boy [PHOTOS]
-
Simone Biles Responds To Trolls After They Criticize Her Edges In Her Wedding Photos