Cars Stolen From New York Found In PG County

26-year-old Kelvin McCreary and 27-year-old Christian Young, both from Oxon Hill, have been arrested for possession of two cars stolen out of New York. Last week, the victim contact PGPD about his stolen car. The victim placed a tracking device on his vehicle prior to the theft which indicated the car was in Prince George’s County.

Within 24 hours, the Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement (WAVE) detectives conducted an investigation and obtained a search warred for McCleary’s home. Officers located the gray Dodge Charger in the driveway. A second blue Dodge Charger also reported stolen out of New York, was recovered at the home as well.

Detectives searched the home and recovered ahomeegal firearm. McCreary is charged with multiple counts of motor vehicle theft and firearms offenses. Young is charged with multiple counts of motor vehicle theft. They were both transported to the Department of Corrections.

