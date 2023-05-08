Friend of the Get Up! Church, Charles Jenkins stopped by to debut his brand new single “God Be Praised” for his new EP, “Gospel Music Changed My Life.”
When describing the song, Jenkins kept it simple and plain, saying “(It’s) hand clapping, foot stomping, tambourine, washboard old church, stand up.”
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Have You Heard Charles Jenkins’ New Album ‘PRAISE PARTY, Vol. 1’ Yet?
- SEASONS: Charles Jenkins Releases New Book About How To Grow & Succeed During Times of Transition
- Charles Jenkins Offers Prayer For Healing In Our Country [VIDEO]
Listen to Charles Jenkins’ “God Be Praised (The Broadcast)” featuring Walterene Johnson and Elder Eric Thomas
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
A prolific songwriter, Jenkins explains to Erica what motivates him to keep the pen going, saying “I’m always taking dictations as your husband, Warryn Campbell says so eloquently. I can write a song at any moment, at any time, any place, Chuck E. Cheese’s parking lot. Waiting on my bags at the baggage claim. I say to people, you know, you stay close to the creator, and you can stay creative and be creative at any moment.”
Charles Jenkins Talks New EP “Gospel Music Changed My Life” was originally published on getuperica.com
-
Simone Biles Marries Jonathan Owens Again In Mexico
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
Rhea Walls Of The Walls Group Gives Birth To Baby Boy [PHOTOS]
-
Simone Biles Responds To Trolls After They Criticize Her Edges In Her Wedding Photos
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed
-
Isaac Wiley, Co-Founder & Drummer of Dazz Band, Dead at 69