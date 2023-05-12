Baltimore Ravens Release Full 2023 Schedule, Set To Play On Christmas Day

The Baltimore Raven’s official 2023 schedule has been released.
The NFL released the Ravens’ schedule Thursday night, which includes four prime-time television games and a trip to London to play Tennessee in October.
The Ravens will open their season at M&T Bank Stadium on Sept. 10 against the Houston Texans.
Additionally, they will also have home games against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions.
This past Wednesday, The NFL announced that the Ravens will play the Tennessee Titans in London at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 15.
The game will be televised on NFL Network. The Ravens will also travel to Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers.
Below is the Ravens’ 2023 Schedule:
Preseason Games:
- Friday, Aug. 11 – vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
- Monday, Aug. 21 – at Washington, 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 26 – at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Regular season:
- Sunday, Sept. 10 – vs. Houston, 1 p.m.
- Sunday, Sept. 17 – at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
- Sunday, Sept. 24 – vs. Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 1 – at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 8 – at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 15 – vs. Tennessee (in London), 9:30 a.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 22 – vs. Detroit, 1 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 29 – at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 5 – vs. Seattle, 1:00 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 12 – vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 16 – vs, Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 26 – at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 3 – Bye
- Sunday, Dec. 10 – vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 17 –at Jacksonville, 8:20 p.m.
- Monday, Dec. 25 – at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 31 – vs. Miami, 1 p.m.
- Sunday, Jan. 7 – vs. Pittsburgh, TBD
