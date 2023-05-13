Vice President Kamala Harris Talks Administration Accomplishments & 2024 Re-Election Campaign In Part Two Of An Exclusive Interview

In part 2 of our exclusive interview, Madam Vice President Kamala Harris breaks down some of the many accomplishments of the Biden-Harris administration. Medical debt has been an issue for Americans for a long time and the Administration has done several things to ensure our communities that no one should have to choose between their health and their financial stability.

The Biden-Harris Administration has capped the cost of insulin to $35 a month for Seniors, thus saving thousands of dollars for people suffering from diabetes. They have also capped the cost of prescription medication at $2000 a year for seniors.

President Joe Biden recently announced that he would be seeking re-election in 2024. There are many votes who are concerned due to Biden’s age (Biden would be 81 years old in 2024). Could that be an issue if re-elected? Harris says the decision to run it back was clear and they want to “see through the work that we’ve already accomplished.”

Harris tells Erica, “We’ve made historic progress and it’s because folks stood in line, sometimes for hours to vote and said they wanted certain things from their government, like capping the cost of insulin at $35 a Month. Folks said, pay attention to our HBCUs. Now you know I’m a proud graduate of an HBCU. For money into those incredible educational institutions, and because people voted in 2020, we have now put more than $5 billion into our HBCUs. These are the kinds of accomplishments we’ve made so far.”

The administration is looking to get high-speed Internet for all Americans because too many students, especially during the pandemic, were left out of their educational process. Because they couldn’t afford or didn’t have access to high-speed Internet going forward. Bringing down the cost of childcare, paid family leave, Child tax credits and common-sense gun laws are just some of the items Harris and Biden have on their list to finish the job and stabilize the future for all Americans.

Listen to the full interview below

Vice President Kamala Harris Talks Administration Accomplishments & 2024 Re-Election Campaign In Part Two Of An Exclusive Interview was originally published on getuperica.com