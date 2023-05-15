The Shoppers in Parkville is closing its doors this summer.
The store located at 1955 E. Joppa Road IN Parkville in Perring Plaza will close on July 15.
According to a notice filed earlier this month with the state’s Work Adjustment and Retraining Notification log, 49 workers will be affected.
The Baltimore Business Journal reports that a spokesperson for United National Foods Inc. (UNFI), the Providence, Rhode Island-based parent company of Shoppers, confirmed the closure.
“Unfortunately, the landlord of the shopping center where the store is located is choosing to offer the space to a different tenant. All associates of the Parkville store have been offered positions at other Shoppers stores in the area,” UNFI said in a statement.
The post Shoppers Market In Parkville Set To Close This July appeared first on 92 Q.
