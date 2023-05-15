Baltimore Police are investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old girl injured in West Baltimore.
Officers were called to the 1900 block of McCulloh Street for reports of a shooting inside a home.
On the scene, they found a 14-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound.
Want gospel news at your fingertips?
Text “BMORE” To 52140 to join our text club!
She was taken to an area hospital to receive treatment. At this time, her condition remains unknown.
A juvenile male was taken into custody. Central District Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2411.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS…
Four Injured In Steam Pipe Explosion In Baltimore On Mother’s Day
Baltimore City Schools To Offer Five-Day Summer Programs For Students
Baltimore City Community College To Offer Free Tuition For Summer 2023
The post 14-Year-Old Girl Shot In West Baltimore, Juvenile Suspect In Custody appeared first on 92 Q.
14-Year-Old Girl Shot In West Baltimore, Juvenile Suspect In Custody was originally published on 92q.com
-
Simone Biles Marries Jonathan Owens Again In Mexico
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
Rhea Walls Of The Walls Group Gives Birth To Baby Boy [PHOTOS]
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
CeCe Winans Named Artist-In-Residence At Belmont University
-
Keirra Sheard-Kelly Releases New Book "The Vibes You Feel"
-
Celebrities Attend ‘The Little Mermaid’ Premiere Adorned In Mermaid Themed Gowns & Suits [Gallery]