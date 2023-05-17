Local

Happening Today: Baltimore City Public Schools To Host Fair To Recruit New Educators

Published on May 17, 2023

Generic Classroom

Source: D. Lentz / Getty

 

Baltimore City Public Schools set to host an educator recruiting fair and interested job seekers are encouraged to attend.

The fair is scheduled for Wednesday, May 17 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Professional Development Center at 2500 E. Northern Parkway.

Qualified applicants can be interviewed and hired on the spot for the following open positions:

  • Classroom teachers
  • Substitute teachers
  • Paraeducators
  • School counselors
  • Social workers and more

Interested applicants can click here to register.

The post Happening Today: Baltimore City Public Schools To Host Fair To Recruit New Educators appeared first on 92 Q.

