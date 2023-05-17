Baltimore Police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area near a school in Northeast Baltimore.
According to reports, around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday officers were called to the 1400 block of Exeter Hall Avenue, near The Stadium School.
On the scene, officers found an unidentified body in the late stages of decomposition.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.
Homicide detectives are investigating the death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Report: Decomposed Body Found Near School In Northeast Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.
Report: Decomposed Body Found Near School In Northeast Baltimore was originally published on 92q.com
-
Simone Biles Marries Jonathan Owens Again In Mexico
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
Rhea Walls Of The Walls Group Gives Birth To Baby Boy [PHOTOS]
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Celebrities Attend ‘The Little Mermaid’ Premiere Adorned In Mermaid Themed Gowns & Suits [Gallery]
-
CeCe Winans Named Artist-In-Residence At Belmont University
-
Kierra Sheard-Kelly Releases New Book "The Vibes You Feel"