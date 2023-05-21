Praise Featured Video CLOSE

It’s officially prom season and Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant is ready to send her daughters off in the best way!

Over the weekend, the mom of three shared an Instagram Reel of her adorable baby girls as they were all dressed up and ready to go to prom. In the video, Gizelle’s eldest daughter, Grace Bryant, donned a stunning black dress with sparkles throughout. The dress featured a high slit and a long train which trailed as she walked. She paired the look with minimal jewlery and wore her hair in a sleek and straight style with a side part that looked stunning on her.

In the video, she was joined by her younger twin sisters, Adore and Angel, who also looked stunning as they rocked green and purple mini dresses and stood next to their big sis.

The proud mama took to the social media platform to share the video of her beautirul daughters, simply cpationing the post, “Yep it’s the PROM!! They ready!”

Check it out below.

The 18 year old senior will officially be heading to the Sunshine State in the fall to start her first semester of college at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) where she’ll study business management. The Bryant girls first toured the university in 2021 and the reality star was sure to share the moment on her Instagram page, writing “Grace’s college tour officially started with @famu_1887 Honored to spend time with the President @thatsonlarry1887 and @rattlervp the Vice President. They pulled out all the stops for my GracieCakes Where should we tour next??#FAMU #HBCU #Rattler”

Check it out below.

Don’t miss…

Telfar Taps ‘The Real Housewives Of Potomac’ To Model New UGG Collaboration

The Cast Of ‘RHOP’ Show Off Their Season 6 Reunion Looks And They Did Not Come To Play!

Gizelle Bryant Sends Her Daughters Off To Prom was originally published on hellobeautiful.com