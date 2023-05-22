Report: Northwest Academy of Health Sciences Closed Monday For Alleged Break-In Investigation

Baltimore County Schools announced that Northwest Academy of Health Sciences will be closed Monday as police investigate a break-in.
Additionally, there will also be no after-school or evening activities held at the school.
Details of the break-in are not immediately known, but police believe it happened over the weekend.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
