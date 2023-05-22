26 Residents Displaced After Fire Rips Through Townhome Community In Aberdeen

Twenty-six residents were displaced and multiple townhouses were condemned after a fire ripped through an Aberdeen community Saturday night.
According to officials, some of those townhomes, in the 4700 block of Witchhazel Way, collapsed because of the fire.
At least 70 firefighters responded to the fire around 10:30 p.m. on the night of May 20. It took around two hours to get under control.
One firefighter was treated at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators said the fire caused three homes to collapse. Other homes sustained extensive fire, soot, and water damage.
Officials added that the intense heat from the fire also caused extensive heat-related damage to multiple other nearby homes.
Investigators said the fire originated within the rear area of one of the middle units.
At this time, the fire marshall is looking to determine a cause.
Officials said there were no injuries but preliminary estimates for property loss are valued at $5 million.
