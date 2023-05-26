Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Redeeming The Time

Redeeming your time is so important. What do I mean? Time is redeemed when you make the most of your life by fulfilling God’s purposes. As you line up your life and seize every opportunity for useful service, your life takes on an efficient quality. That may be difficult to imagine since you’re so busy, but as you focus on doing the business of God, time expands. I don’t know who wrote this poem, but it’s so true:

I have only a minute.

Only sixty seconds in it…

Just a tiny little minute.

But eternity is in it.

As your heart becomes more dedicated to God, you’ll reclaim, recover, retrieve, rescue, and regain the minutes, hours, and days of your life for His glory.

Scripture:

Ephesians 5:15-19 KJV See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise, redeeming the time, because the days are evil. Wherefore be ye not unwise, but understanding what the will of the Lord is. And be not drunk with wine, wherein is excess; but be filled with the Spirit, speaking to yourselves in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and making melody in your heart to the Lord; giving thanks always for all things unto God and the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ;

Prayer:

Jesus, what a precious gift time is! Please keep me aware of my stewardship of this great award. Help me make good use of every hour, realizing that once spent, it can never be returned to me. AMEN

Inspirational Lifestyles: One Minute Inspirations – Redeeming The Time was originally published on praisedc.com